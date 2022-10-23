Search icon
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia touches Arun Govil's feet, calls herself 'daasi'

Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who starred in the Ramayan, appear as special guests in the Diwali episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 07:17 AM IST

ColorsTV/Instagram

Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who starred in the Ramayan, appear as special guests in the Diwali episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. In a recent promo, they can be seen reprising their roles as Ram and Sita and strolling down memory lane while reciting famous lines from Ramanand Sagar's production. 

Dipika Chikhlia touches Arun Govil's feet to begin the video. On stage, they recreate their old chemistry using well-known lines. In the role of Ram, Arun confronts Dipika about touching his feet while she referred to him as "parmeshwar," the ultimate god. She referred to herself as Ram's daasi and asked him to share his updesh with her. 

Arun then replies, “Mera pehla updesh yeh hai ki meri daasi ban kar nahi rehna. Meri aardhangini, mitra, sakha aur sathi ban kar mere sath jaye (My first request is that you shouldn’t be my slave. But, stay with me as my better half, a friend and a companion).” 

For the unversed, Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia has been well-loved by her fans for the last many years.  She has a sizable social media following and regularly uploads content to Instagram. She recently posted a fantastic self-transition video. Some online users praised it and left polite remarks, while others disapproved of the video and trolled the actress.  

One wrote ‘ye konsa step hai’. While another wrote ‘ye sab apko shobha nahi deta.’ 

In addition, After fatching Adipurush teaser, Dipika Chikhlia has claimed that she doesn't believe the Ramayan story should include VFX.   

READ: Adipurush: Dipika Chikhlia reacts to film's teaser, says 'I don’t associate Ramayan with VFX..'

Dipika told IndiaToday.in, “Maine Adipurush ka teaser definitely dekha hai. And I think Ramayan is a story, jo sachchai ki kahani hai aur satvikta ki kahani hai. (I have seen the teaser of Adiprush. I think Ramayan is a story of truth and morality.) I don’t associate Ramayan with VFX, that’s my personal take on this.   

 
 

 

