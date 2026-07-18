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Viral video: Jennifer Winget CONFIRMS her 2nd wedding, introduces 'my man, my husband' William Ishmael

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Viral video: Jennifer Winget CONFIRMS her 2nd wedding, introduces 'my man, my husband' William Ishmael

Actress Jennifer Winget has officially confirmed her wedding and introduced her husband, William Ishmael, to her fans.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 07:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Jennifer Winget CONFIRMS her 2nd wedding, introduces 'my man, my husband' William Ishmael
Jennifer Winget with William Ishmael (Image source: Instagram)
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Actress Jennifer Winget, who predominantly works in television, has officially tied the knot and has introduced her husband, William Ishmael. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video from her wedding ceremony and confirmed that she has exchanged vows with her husband.

Jennifer and William share their 'I do' moment with fans 

In the video, the couple can be seen in the company of their closest family and friends. One of the most heartwarming photos captures Jennifer and William walking out of the church holding hands as guests shower them with confetti. For the occasion, the actress opted for a strapless white bridal gown paired with a delicate veil, while William kept it classic in a navy-blue suit with a cream waistcoat.

Who is William Ishmael? 

William is a businessman, and the couple reportedly kept their relationship under wraps for several months before tying the knot. On Friday, some behind-the-scenes footage showed the actress trying on an elaborate white gown. This made many wonder if the actress was married. 

Also read: Viral video: Vishal Dadlani LASHES out at 'kayarta' of BJP, reacts to Delhi Police ending Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'Deshvasiyon kab jaagoge?'

Jennifer Winget was earlier married to...

The actress was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover. They tied the knot on April 9, 2012, after the two met on the sets of their show. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2014, reportedly due to irreconcilable differences. Karan went on to marry actress Bipasha Basu in 2016, while Jennifer remained unmarried until her wedding with William. Despite intense media attention surrounding her personal life, she has largely chosen to keep her relationships private and focus on her career. Her resilience, versatility and consistent performances have made her one of the most respected faces on Indian television.

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