Viral video: Hina Khan flaunts her sexy, toned body as she performs aerial yoga in sports bra and tights

Hina Khan shared a video of herself performing aerial yoga.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

Hina Khan doing aerial yoga

TV actress Hina Khan set fitness goals for many with her latest video. The actress shared a post on her Instagram on Thursday evening where she tried her hand at aerial yoga. The actress’ toned physique and her adeptness at the difficult poses of the aerial yoga had fans applauding her.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Hina wrote, “How I love aerial yoga..” The video shows the actress, dressed in a printed sports bra and black leggings get upside down on the aerial yoga band before suspending herself in the air and flawlessly executing a pose perfectly. The actress even smiled for the camera as she held the pose before dismounting effortlessly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Many fans praised the actress for executing the tough act so smoothly. “Strong woman,” wrote one fan in the comments. Another commented, “She is so good with it.” Another fan wrote, “hina khan always slaying..” Many others remarked that Hina looked like a ‘bomb’ in the video as she flaunted her toned physique in the gymwear. “You are so hot,” read one comment. Another wrote, “You are hottest TV actress.”

Hina Khan is best known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which aired from 2009-16. She also played the vamp Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagi Kay (2018-19), and had an extended cameo in Naagin season 5 as well. Hina is perhaps best known for her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 11 (2017-18), where she was the first runner-up, losing to Shilpa Shinde.

