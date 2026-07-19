Viral video: Harshad Chopda REVEALS he tried to kill himself, slit his wrist for THIS reason, says 'uske nishaan abhi bhi hai', fans react

In the Lock Upp 2 latest episode, Harshad Chopda saved himself from elimination, but for that, he had to reveal one of his darkest secrets. Read on to know more.

Lock Upp 2: The judgement day again made headlines as Harshad Chopda revealed his darkest secret of self-harm to save himself from elimination. After Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, and Arjun Kapoor hosted the evening, highlighting the major issues of the week and grilling the contestants for their actions. The trio called Harshad, Sufi Motiwala, and Yogesh Rawat for the decider round. Harshad hit the buzzer first and got a chance to disclose his secret that would save him. Harshad recalled a painful incident from his early twenties, revealing how the end of his first relationship pushed him to a point where he harmed himself.

Why did Harshad Chopda slit his wrist?

Harshad revealed that he was only 22 or 23 years old when his nine-month-long relationship ended. Struggling to cope with the loss, he admitted that he made a decision he regretted ever since. Harshad said, "I didn't want to feel what I was feeling. I couldn't think straight...I slit my wrist. The scar's still there. Nothing happened after that. I woke up, I panicked. I'd already injured my leg; I could barely walk. The hospital was nearby. I finally reached there. There were doctors and police. I pleaded with them; I begged them. I promised myself, I'll never hurt myself again." After making the heartfelt revelation, Harshad secured himself, and at last Yogesh Rawat got eliminated from the show.

Watch the viral video of Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda broke down emotionally on #LockUpp while revealing the darkest phase of his life.



He revealed that he had once slit his wrist, he courageously opened up about his first relationship, sharing that discovering his partner cheated on him left him so overwhelmed by… pic.twitter.com/PQDId9ExIL July 18, 2026

Netizens reacted to Harshad's revelations

Harshad's past earned him sympathy from the hosts and fans alike. "Please God, please protect him at any cost," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "Yaar Harshad kya kardiya tune itni simple private person ke paas itna bada secrets.. suicide attempt kitni gaalt baat hai." One of the netizens wrote, "More power to you, Harshad Chopda." An internet user wrote, "Esk gf ke alawa koe bhi secret nahi h kya?" Lock Upp 2 is currently streaming on Netflix

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