Viral video: Elvish Yadav enters Bigg Boss 19, mocks Tanya Mittal, says 'inke andar se hawabaazi...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened

Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..

Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'

Bihar Election 2025: EC caps 1200 voters at each polling booth; check key changes

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When will state undergo polls? Here's what ECI said

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India – Here's why

Donald Trump deploys 300 National Guard troops to Chicago as judge blocks Portland order, here's why

Ahaan Panday to team up with Sharvari Wagh for Ali Abbas Zafar’s film? Here's what we know

What happens if India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

India vs Pakistan, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: No handshake at toss as Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana stick to protocol

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..

Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When will state undergo polls? Here's what ECI said

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When will state undergo polls?

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India – Here's why

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Viral video: Elvish Yadav enters Bigg Boss 19, mocks Tanya Mittal, says 'inke andar se hawabaazi...'

In the Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav entered the house, and he trolled Tanya Mittal in his unique style.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 03:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Elvish Yadav enters Bigg Boss 19, mocks Tanya Mittal, says 'inke andar se hawabaazi...'
Elvish Yadav with Salman Khan at Bigg Boss 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19: After Salman Khan's grilling, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav enters Bigg Boss 19. On the Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar episode social media star makes a stylish appearance and appears on the stage with Salman Khan. The host suggests Elvish add more masala to the show with his touch. Before entering the house, Salman tells Elvish, "System hang kar dena." Then, Yadav enters the house with his set of tasks, questions, jokes, and judgments. 

At first, Elvish confronts stand-up comedian Pranit More for cracking jokes about him. Elvish says, "Pranit ko lagta hai ki mere andar bahut vish hai (Pranit thinks I'm poisonous)," leaving Pranit embarrassed. Then Elvish conducts a task in which the contestants will give an antidote to someone who's toxic. Kunickaa Sadanand chooses Tanya Mittal, and when she goes to her with an injection, Elvish finds the perfect timing to pull her leg. Elvish mocks Tanya by saying, "Tanya ke andar se hawabaazi nikalo, zehar nahi." Later, Tanya admits that she's imperfect, but Elvish has no chill. Tanya says, "Mere andar kamiyaa thi." Elvish instantly replies, "Aapke andar kaha hai kamiyaa. Nahi hai," leaving Tanya red-faced. 

Zeishan Quadri calls Kunickaa Sadanand for the antidote and remarks, "Agar yaha 100 matter hue hai, toh 95 toh Kunickaa ki wajah se hai." Elvish, in his quirky manner, praises Kunickaa and adds, "Waah Kunickaa ji waah. Dil jeet liya aapne...Zeishan ji ka."

Elvish Yadav is expected to roast and give a reality check to the housemates, something which was left incomplete by Salman Khan. The Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode has left the BB fans disappointed as they sensed how Salman was favouring Amaal Malik and Farrhana Bhat while bashing Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur. Several netizens expressed their discontent about the show on X, with many suggesting that Salman should step down from hosting the show.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as In
Indian Army Chief issues BIG warning to Pakistan over terrorism, says, 'will erase from map if...'
Indian Army Chief issues BIG warning to Pakistan over terrorism, says, 'will era
Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story
Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy l
Meta to bring BIG changes for users from..., data from AI chatbots to transform Facebook, Instagram feeds; here’s all you need to know
Meta to bring BIG changes for users from..., data from AI chatbots to transform
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi on...; What's on agenda?
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE