Viral video: Elvish Yadav enters Bigg Boss 19, mocks Tanya Mittal, says 'inke andar se hawabaazi...'

In the Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav entered the house, and he trolled Tanya Mittal in his unique style.

Bigg Boss 19: After Salman Khan's grilling, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav enters Bigg Boss 19. On the Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar episode social media star makes a stylish appearance and appears on the stage with Salman Khan. The host suggests Elvish add more masala to the show with his touch. Before entering the house, Salman tells Elvish, "System hang kar dena." Then, Yadav enters the house with his set of tasks, questions, jokes, and judgments.

At first, Elvish confronts stand-up comedian Pranit More for cracking jokes about him. Elvish says, "Pranit ko lagta hai ki mere andar bahut vish hai (Pranit thinks I'm poisonous)," leaving Pranit embarrassed. Then Elvish conducts a task in which the contestants will give an antidote to someone who's toxic. Kunickaa Sadanand chooses Tanya Mittal, and when she goes to her with an injection, Elvish finds the perfect timing to pull her leg. Elvish mocks Tanya by saying, "Tanya ke andar se hawabaazi nikalo, zehar nahi." Later, Tanya admits that she's imperfect, but Elvish has no chill. Tanya says, "Mere andar kamiyaa thi." Elvish instantly replies, "Aapke andar kaha hai kamiyaa. Nahi hai," leaving Tanya red-faced.

Zeishan Quadri calls Kunickaa Sadanand for the antidote and remarks, "Agar yaha 100 matter hue hai, toh 95 toh Kunickaa ki wajah se hai." Elvish, in his quirky manner, praises Kunickaa and adds, "Waah Kunickaa ji waah. Dil jeet liya aapne...Zeishan ji ka."

Elvish Yadav is expected to roast and give a reality check to the housemates, something which was left incomplete by Salman Khan. The Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode has left the BB fans disappointed as they sensed how Salman was favouring Amaal Malik and Farrhana Bhat while bashing Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur. Several netizens expressed their discontent about the show on X, with many suggesting that Salman should step down from hosting the show.