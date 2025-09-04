Viral video: Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan, fans plead 'ab toh aa jao Gokuldham mein'

Disha Vakani visited Lalbaughcha Raja to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha, and the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah have bombarded the comment section, asking her to come back on the show.

Amid the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, actress Disha Vakani, popularly known as Daya Bhabhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, visited Mumbai's most popular Ganpati pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja. On Wednesday, Disha was spotted seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha in the pandal. Despite the heavy crowd, Disha looked peaceful, unaffected by the pushing of the devotees, and continued praying to Ganesha. Before leaving, Disha touched the mighty feet of the larger-than-life Ganpati idol, and then she was escorted by the security team for exit.

Netizens' reactions to Disha Vakani at Lalbaugcha Raja

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral on the internet in no time. Several fans of Disha have asked her to join TMKOC again. Many netizens pleaded for her comeback. A netizen wrote, "Ab to Mumbai bhi aa gaye ab to aa jaao wapas Gokuldhaam Jetha bhai aapka kab se intezaar kar rahe hai." Another netizen wrote, "Hey maa mataji! Daya ben, Bappa is always with you. Ganpati Bappa Morya." One of the netizens wrote, "Inka ye haal hai Lalbaugh mein toh commoners ka kya hoga." An internet user lauded Disha and called her "Down-to-earth celebrity."

Why Disha Vakani left TMKOC

Disha earned stardom by playing the popular role of Dayaben in TMKOC since its inception. However, in 2017, she went on maternity leave in September 2017 after the birth of her daughter. Although her absence was meant to be temporary, she never returned to the show. Time and again, her return was teased by the makers of the show, especially when the ratings go down. TMKOC fans are still hoping to see Daya back.

Dayaben's recent meeting with Asit Modi

The popular show's creator and producer, Asit Modi, recently met Disha Vakani and celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Disha is like a sister to Asit, and thus he went to her home to tie the rakhi. Their video of Raksha Bandhan went viral in no time, reigniting the hope of millions of fans.