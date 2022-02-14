Viral video! When Dilip Joshi-Munmun Dutta rehearsed for their dance sequence on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' one of the most popular TV programmes, has been appreciated by all for years. Everything about the show is entertaining, from Jethalal-jodi Daya's to the conflicts between members of Gokuldham society.

Now, A video of Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta on set preparing for a scene has gone viral.

Take a look-

The humour in 'TMKOC' has always been highly appreciated. Although, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal had revealed in 2020 that the show's writing had suffered in time as he felt that certain episodes were 'not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned'.

While speaking to comedian Sorabh Pant in a podcast, Dilip had mentioned that as the writers are pressured to deliver episodes every day, the quality of the content has suffered. He had said, "Jab aap quantity dekhte hai, toh kahin na kahin quality suffer hoti hi hai. Pehle weekly hum karte the aur writers ke paas bohot time hota tha. Chaar episode likhe, doosre chaar episode agle mahine shoot karna hai (When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes)."

"Abhi yeh almost like a factory ho gaya hai (now it has become almost like a factory). Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned," he had further added.