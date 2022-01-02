Viral video! When Dilip Joshi-Disha Vakani rehearsed for their dance sequence on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the most popular shows of all time, and Daya-Jethalal is the couple that everyone adores.

Their onscreen combination had always had audiences in splits with their hilarious timing, expressions, and oration.

The two can be seen rehearsing for a dance performance on the show in a throwback video that has surfaced.

Take a look-

Once, Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben and Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) talked up about their relationship.

They discussed everything from what they enjoy to what they don't like about each other in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

Disha and Dilip, when asked about their off-screen relationship, stated they had a good bond. Dilip said, 'we respect each other and are very professional. We have a nice equation off-screen, while Disha seconded his views and said that they respect each other

When asked if there is anything they enjoy or dislike about each other, Dilip complimented his co-star Disha and shared, 'I like and dislike the fact that she never complains. Sometimes, people should complain if they are uncomfortable or have an issue with something. But she never complains!' On the other hand, Disha said, 'I like the love that Dilip ji’s has for his family. There is nothing I dislike about him.'