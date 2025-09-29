Viral video: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING revelation of divorcing Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I caught him in...'

Ratan Tata's TCS forces 80,000 employees to resign? Details here
In the recent episode of Rise and Fall, Dhanashree Verma made a shocking revelation about her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal.
Dancer, choreographer, and social media personality Dhanashree Verma has again made a major revelation about her publicised divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Verma is currently seen in Rise and Fall, and in the latest episode, she and Kubra Sait were seen having a conversation about the former's failed marriage.
In the viral clip, Kubra asked Dhanashree when she realised that her relationship wouldn't last long, and their marriage would ultimately fail. In the living room area, Kubra asked Dhanashree, "When did you discover that in our relationship, yeh nahi chal sakta?" Verma replied, "First year." When Kubra exclaimed in surprise, Verma continued, "Caught him (cheating) in the second month." Kubra admitted, "This is crazy bro," and Dhanashree agreed, "It is crazy, bro."
Watch the viral video
Netizens' reaction to Dhanashree Verma's claims
Verma's latest claims about her separation from Chahal have divided the netizens. While there are netizens who supported Verma, another section trolled her mercilessly. A netizen wrote, "In the end, cheating ka blame hi lagte hai husband ya wife par… There is nothing new." Another netizen wrote, "Apni image clear kar rahi hai jhoot bol ke." One of the netizens wrote, "Yeh nachniya idhar udhar nachti hai and Yuzi pe blame lagati hai...baki andar ki baat wo hi jane...self independent women...if you want to gain respect, be like Samantha."
About Yuzvendra and Dhanashree's relationship
Yuzvendra Chahal, an Indian cricketer, married choreographer and content creator Dhanashree Verma in December 2020. The couple separated in June 2022, and in March 2025, their divorce was formally granted by mutual consent. However, it was reported that Dhanashree had demanded Rs 60 crore alimony, which was denied by her family in an official statement. Verma even discussed the infamous alimony in the reality show and called it 'baseless rumour'. The actress revisited her divorce and stated that all the claims about her demanding alimony from Chahal were absolutely baseless. When Aditya Narayan asked her how long it had been since her divorce, she replied, "Officially, it has been almost a year."