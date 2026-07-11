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Viral video: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani marries boyfriend Rohan Khanna, took Lord Shiva's blessings, make first appearance

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani has tied the knot with her boyfriend, marketing professional Rohan Khanna, and is giving a glimpse of the private ceremony.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 07:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani marries boyfriend Rohan Khanna, took Lord Shiva's blessings, make first appearance
Palak Purswani, Rohan Khanna (Image source: Instagram)
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Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani has tied the knot with her boyfriend, marketing professional Rohan Khanna, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The couple, who got married on June 26, shared the first pictures from their wedding on social media a few days later, giving fans a glimpse of the private ceremony.

Sharing a joint post on Instagram, Palak and Rohan posted a series of photographs from their wedding and spoke about their journey together. "Some love stories are written by destiny. Ours was chosen by Mahadev. From two souls...to one forever. 26.06.26," they captioned the post.

For the wedding, Palak wore a red bridal lehenga, which she paired with traditional jewellery. The ceremony was held amid the serene surroundings of the Isha Yoga Centre, with the couple opting for a simple and spiritual celebration instead of a lavish affair.

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J P Palak (@palak.purswani)

Soon after the pictures were shared, members of the television and entertainment industry congratulated the newlyweds. Comedian and Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui wrote, "Bahot mubarak aap dono ko," while Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani commented, "Congratulations."

Actor Akanksha Puri also wished the couple, writing, "Wowwwwwwww. So, so happy for you, Palku. Wishing you both all the happiness in this world. Lots of love to both of you. Stay blessed forever."
The wedding comes over a year after the couple got engaged. In April 2025, Rohan proposed to Palak during a trip to Cappadocia, Turkey.

Before beginning her relationship with Rohan, Palak was dating actor Avinash Sachdev. The two began dating in 2019 and reportedly got engaged. However, they parted ways, with Palak alleging that he had cheated on her. The two later appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT 2. 

Also read: The Odyssey actor Matt Damon wishes to work with THIS Indian director, he's not Rajkumar Hirani, SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but...

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