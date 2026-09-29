Viral video: Bigg Boss 20's Qazi Touqeer is married; netizen digs up old video of nikaah, fans say 'Uditi Singh, Love Gill is not 1% of her'

Netizens decided to end the speculation about Qazi Touqeer's wife, and they found an old video of his Nikaah with Ifsa, and they went gaga over Mrs Touqeer.

Bigg Boss 20's most interesting character is Qazi Touqeer. It wouldn't be unfair to name the 20th season The Qazi Touqeer Show. Almost everything revolves around this rockstar. Even though housemates have mixed feelings for him, they're unable to trust his claims ever since Salman Khan caught him goofing around and spreading fake rumours about his disturbed mental health. Recently, Qazi discussed his marital life and mentioned his wife on national television. However, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij, and a few others do not believe him, calling it his new bluff to attract attention. The internet decided to clear up the mystery, and they found out something concrete that supports Qazi's insistence.

Qazi's old nikaah clip and his statement on marriage go viral

A netizen on X (formerly Twitter) shared an old video of Qazi Touqeer from his nikaah. In the viral clip, we can see the Fame Gurukul winner looking charming as a newlywed groom, getting into the car to leave the marriage venue. Later, the clip cuts to an interview where Qazi, in a much more serious manner, revealed details about his low-key wedding. The host pointed out how families often sell their home for a big, fat Indian wedding. Qazi agreed with it but also revealed that his wedding wasn't a grand affair.

Qazi revealed why his wedding was a low-key affair

When the host asked how much money was spent on his nikaah, Qazi replied, "Mujhe yaad nahi. Bahut seedi-sadhi marriage thi. Covid ke time toh shaadi hui." He further explained the mentality of parents and added, "Agar koi baap apne bete ya beti ki shaadi dhoom-dhaam se karna chahta hai toh woh uski choice hai. Uske pass kharbon rupaiya hai, kare, koi baat nahi. Aur agar kisi ke pass nahi hai, toh usko simple karna chahiye." Qazi emphasised that even the maulvi woh preaches to people to opt for a simple wedding often demands lakhs to conduct the rituals.

Watch the video

Here is the marriage video of Winner Qazi Touqeer look at his wife in the end of the video, no Uditi or #LoveGill Even 1% of his wife Garri

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi #BiggBoss20 #QaziTouqeer Meanwhile Salman Khan already met her #BB20 pic.twitter.com/OKQj8AyOAo — Rolexx. OG (@Kig__x76331) September 28, 2026

The clip ends with a few photos of an attractive woman, whom the user claimed was Qazi's wife. However, it can't be confirmed if she's Mrs Qazi Touqeer, and even fans noticed. A netizen wrote, "Look at his wife at the end of the video, no Uditi or #LoveGill. Even 1% of his wife Garri. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi." Another netizen wrote, "Don’t spread fake pics & unnecessary rumours." One of the netizens wrote, "She is not Qazi wife; she is the wife of IAS Athar Amir."

Also read: Viral video: Manoj Tiwari makes big statement on Rhiti Tiwari's game in Bigg Boss 20, reporter suggests him to resign, here's how he reacts