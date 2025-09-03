Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods: 'We feel it is our responsibility to...'

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash

Watch: Shilpa Shetty confirms Bastian is NOT shutting down, issues official statement with video: 'Don't turn this love into something toxic'

Jawaharlal Nehru's historic bungalow at Lutyens’ Delhi sold for Rs...; its new owner is...

'Mahi bhai was hurling abuses': Ex-CSK star recalls how MS Dhoni’s temper flared in 2014 CLT20 match

Meet Smriti Irani's lesser-known daughter who scored 91% in 12th grade, listed in Limca Book of Records for.., skipped acting, now runs a successful..

Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot climax of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-starrer in this European country

Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi kills us with...'

Viral video: Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan, calls it 'harassment', gets brutally trolled 'why don't you go to Bihar'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; new rates to be applicable from...

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Kore

Watch: Shilpa Shetty confirms Bastian is NOT shutting down, issues official statement with video: 'Don't turn this love into something toxic'

Shilpa Shetty confirms Bastian is NOT shutting down, issues official statement

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Viral video: Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan, calls it 'harassment', gets brutally trolled 'why don't you go to Bihar'

Amid the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Kashish Kapoor has slammed the visarjan celebrations and even criticised the loud noise of dhol-tasha. However, a majority of netizens aren't happy and don't agree with her.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 08:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan, calls it 'harassment', gets brutally trolled 'why don't you go to Bihar'
Kashish Kapoor
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The entire country is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi, praising Lord Ganesha, and vibing to the praises of Vignahartha. However, actress Kashish Kapoor is upset with the ongoing festivities. Kashish is feeling 'harassed' with the loud music and has openly expressed her disappointment. On Instagram, Kashish dropped a reel during the visarjan ceremony and slammed the devotees who are playing dhol-tasha at an unbearable decibel. Kapoor stated that she's living on the 20th floor, and yet she can hear the loud noise of dhols for more than three hours. Kashish went on to criticise people who are advocating such practices, and even asked to understand her plight before judging her. 

What did Kashish say in the video? 

In the reel, Kashish says, "Harass karke kaunsi bhakti hoti hai? Aur main bol rahi hoon ki aayenge kuch dharm ke rakshak aur pujari mere comment section mein mujhe gaali dene ke liye. Par please, fair way mein kah rahi hoon. Main 20th floor par rehti hoon, mere ghar ke saare ke saare khidki darwaze sab kuch band hain. Phir bhi jo neeche shor ho raha hai, jo baja rahe ho, woh mere sir mein ghus raha hai 20th floor tak. Aur main bol rahi hoon ki visarjan hai, procession hai, main bhi gayi hoon. Main samajhti hoon ki visarjan important hai, maine bhi enjoy kiya hai. Lekin tum saare teen ghante se pit rahe ho, sir dard ho gaya hai. Band kar do ab. Khushi manana hai toh aise karo ki doosre disturb na ho. Gaali dene ki zarurat nahi hai, samajhne ki zarurat hai." Though Kashish asked netizens' support, she got their hatred, in the majority."

Netizens' reactions to Kashish's plea

Seven out of ten comments are criticising the actress, calling out her hypocrisy. "Calling this harassment is completely unfair. If loud music parties all night are acceptable, why can't you respect 3 hours of bhakti? Ask a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "It's their way of expressing bhakti, if u feel harassed or something, u can use earphones or just get out of Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi." One of the netizens wrote, "Visarjan drums played only when Ganpati arrives and suddenly becomes ‘harassment’? Ridiculous. Dhol-Tasha has legal permission, and it’s a Maharashtrian culture." It seems like Kashish has rubbed the netizens in a wrong way, and she might have to lose some followers on the social media.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ever wondered why airplanes are white? Here’s the real reason
Ever wondered why airplanes are white? Here’s the real reason
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 clash
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helps India hold South Kore
Meet woman, also known as beauty with brain, who secured 91.8% in class 10, 91.2% in 12th, IIM grad, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...
Meet woman, also know as beauty with brain, who secured 91.8% in class 10, 91.2%
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket, here's why
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket
Who is Amit Mehta? Indian origin judge whose landmark ruling forced Google to share search results details with rivals
Who is Amit Mehta? Indian origin judge whose landmark ruling forced Google to sh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE