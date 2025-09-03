Viral video: Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan, calls it 'harassment', gets brutally trolled 'why don't you go to Bihar'

Amid the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Kashish Kapoor has slammed the visarjan celebrations and even criticised the loud noise of dhol-tasha. However, a majority of netizens aren't happy and don't agree with her.

The entire country is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi, praising Lord Ganesha, and vibing to the praises of Vignahartha. However, actress Kashish Kapoor is upset with the ongoing festivities. Kashish is feeling 'harassed' with the loud music and has openly expressed her disappointment. On Instagram, Kashish dropped a reel during the visarjan ceremony and slammed the devotees who are playing dhol-tasha at an unbearable decibel. Kapoor stated that she's living on the 20th floor, and yet she can hear the loud noise of dhols for more than three hours. Kashish went on to criticise people who are advocating such practices, and even asked to understand her plight before judging her.

What did Kashish say in the video?

In the reel, Kashish says, "Harass karke kaunsi bhakti hoti hai? Aur main bol rahi hoon ki aayenge kuch dharm ke rakshak aur pujari mere comment section mein mujhe gaali dene ke liye. Par please, fair way mein kah rahi hoon. Main 20th floor par rehti hoon, mere ghar ke saare ke saare khidki darwaze sab kuch band hain. Phir bhi jo neeche shor ho raha hai, jo baja rahe ho, woh mere sir mein ghus raha hai 20th floor tak. Aur main bol rahi hoon ki visarjan hai, procession hai, main bhi gayi hoon. Main samajhti hoon ki visarjan important hai, maine bhi enjoy kiya hai. Lekin tum saare teen ghante se pit rahe ho, sir dard ho gaya hai. Band kar do ab. Khushi manana hai toh aise karo ki doosre disturb na ho. Gaali dene ki zarurat nahi hai, samajhne ki zarurat hai." Though Kashish asked netizens' support, she got their hatred, in the majority."

Netizens' reactions to Kashish's plea

Seven out of ten comments are criticising the actress, calling out her hypocrisy. "Calling this harassment is completely unfair. If loud music parties all night are acceptable, why can't you respect 3 hours of bhakti? Ask a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "It's their way of expressing bhakti, if u feel harassed or something, u can use earphones or just get out of Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi." One of the netizens wrote, "Visarjan drums played only when Ganpati arrives and suddenly becomes ‘harassment’? Ridiculous. Dhol-Tasha has legal permission, and it’s a Maharashtrian culture." It seems like Kashish has rubbed the netizens in a wrong way, and she might have to lose some followers on the social media.