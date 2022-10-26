Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik turns retro as he tries to impress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, video goes viral

ColorsTV/Instagram

Abdu Rozik, a fan favourite, has frequently kept spectators amused with his antics and other things. In order to impress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Bigg Boss 16, the social media influencer has this time donned a retro aesthetic.

He can be seen tying a band on his forehead before beginning to dance in the lovely video.

Check out the video here:

Abdu Rozik got emotional after Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma nominated him. He was competing with Priyanka Choudhary who convinced Sumbul to save her by saying that Ábdu doesn't understand anything and that efforts are needed to make him understand.

She also mentioned that Abdu is less active than her, therefore, Sumbul nominated Abdu. After coming out of the activity area, Abdu got angry and emotional. He was heard saying, "from now Priyanka and Sumbul are his enemies now." He even mentioned that he may be small but he is better than big people here who play games. He went to the washroom after saying this. When he came out he was teary-eyed and hugged Shiv and MC Stan who were supporting him. Gori Nagori also got emotional after seeing Abdu Rozik teary-eyed. She told Abdu that he is not going anywhere, still, Abdu was not convinced and said that anyone can be eliminated from the show.

A few days ago, Sajid Khan addressed Abdu as "dedh shahna" and inquired of the singer whether he is in love with Nimrit. The way Abdu Rozik responded showed that he was uninterested. Shiv questioned Abdu about feeling butterflies in his tummy when he looked at Nimrit later in the show. He then responded, "Yes." Then Shiv said as "ladka jawan hoagaya."

Abdu’s claim to fame is that he is the world's smallest singer as he suffered from rickets in his childhood and his family's financial condition was not stable enough to provide him with medical treatment. This led to his stunted body growth; he weighed 12 kg when he was 16.