Viral video: Rakhi Sawant warns paps, says she will file Rs 500 crore defamation case

After Shamita Shetty's birthday party on Wednesday, Rakhi Sawant posed for the photographers. She walked down a deserted street, striking various poses for them. One of the photographers complimented her at one point, claiming she had outdone Nora Fatehi.

“Aapke saamne toh Nora bhi fail hai aaj (You put even Nora to shame today),” he said. Rakhi’s instant reply was, “But I love Nora.

Rakhi later urged the photographers to move back as they surrounded her to take shots, threatening to sue if anyone accidentally touched her.

“Agar kisine mujhe chhua, 500 crore ka maanahani ka daawa karungi (If anyone touches me, I will file a ₹500 crore defamation case),” she said.

Watch viral video here-

Rakhi just appeared on 'Bigg Boss 15' as a participant. Ritesh Singh, her spouse, also took part in the show. It was the first time his true identity was made public.

Rakhi revealed on Bigg Boss 15 that Ritesh, his parents, and her mother cried during the previous season of the show when her marriage was continuously questioned. He offered to travel to India to arrange a wedding banquet, but she insisted on joining him on 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Ritesh is still legally married to Snigdha Priya, whom he claims will not give him a divorce. On the television, Rakhi became teary-eyed and urged him to grant her a marriage certificate.

She gave him an ultimatum and added, “Agar woh pramaan patra nahi laoge, toh mujhe nahi lagta main aapke saath ghar nibha paungi, phir toh hume alag hona hoga (If you are unable to give me a marriage certificate, I don’t think we can be together, we will have to separate).”