Viral video: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar show their crackling chemistry at friend's Sangeet ceremony

In just a few months, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will be entering marital bliss. The couple confessed their love for each other in Bigg Boss 14 where Rahul was a participant and eventually became the runner up. Soon after the show ended, Rahul and Disha have been making several public appearances and their moments are too cute for words by the fans. Now, we got our hands on a video where the couple is dancing at a friend's sangeet ceremony.

In the video, Rahul and Disha shake their leg on Shah Rukh Khan song 'Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal' from the 2003 film Main Hoon Na. They are joined by other friends and the couple flaunt their crackling chemistry while dancing with each other.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with Telly Talk when Rahul was asked about his wedding plans with Disha, the singer said, "(Salman Khan) Sir toh aanewale hai. Aly and Jasmin will be definitely there. Guest list hum milke dekhenge abhi. Main thoda secluded kisam ka insaan hoon. Main performer hoon, live shows kiye hai, badi-badi shaadiyon mein perform kiya hai, jahaan 1000 log, 500 log hote hain. But meri shaadi jo hogi usme 50-60 log apne gine chune honge."

While talking about proposing to Disha inside Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul told The Times of India, "I realised every emotion and relationship when I was inside the house. I would remember the person who would cook food for me at my house to every bond, relation and friend inside the BB 14 house. I realised that there is this beautiful person, girl Disha in my life, why not marry her. So that's why I proposed to her on national television. She had once told me that if someone ever proposes to me I want it to be grand, par itna special ho jaayega woh usse bhi nahi pata tha..."