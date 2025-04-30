Speaking to the paparazzi, Apoorva Mukhija advised them not to use foul language, saying, "Gaali galoch bilkul nahi karni chahiye."

Apoorva Mukhija was seen leaving a high-end restaurant in Mumbai on Monday night. She shared a light-hearted moment with the paparazzi during her outing. This marked her first public appearance since the recent India's Got Latent controversy that involved her, Samay Raina, and Ranveer Allahbadia.

Apoorva looked relaxed as she stepped out of the restaurant after a fun night with friends. Cracking a joke, she pointed out how the paparazzi used to ignore her invites earlier. This time, she teased them for showing up uninvited, adding a playful twist to the moment.

Apoorva later addressed the India's Got Latent controversy in a subtle and humorous way. Speaking to the paparazzi, she advised them not to use foul language, saying, "Gaali galoch bilkul nahi karni chahiye." She urged everyone to avoid such behavior and admitted her own mistake, adding, "Mujhse galti ho gayi."

The paps laughed along with her, and after the fun moment, she left in her car.

On the work front, Apoorva Mukhija recently appeared in Netflix’s Nadaaniyan, co-starring Ibrahim Ali Khan (debut film) and Khushi Kapoor. Despite being a part of the film, Apoorva Mukhija remained absent from the promotions and did not even attend its premiere. The social media influencer also avoided posting anything about the film on her accounts.

While Apoorva Mukhija has made a subtle return to Instagram, she has yet to publicly address the India's Got Latent controversy in detail.