In the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs, Ankita Lokhande dropped big news of expecting her first child with Vicky Jain, leaving his co-contestants, Karan Kundrra, Krushna Abhishek and others shocked.

It's been four years since Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married, and in a few years, they became an example of a power couple. Despite the highs and lows, Vicky and Ankita faced it and even proved their compatibility on Bigg Boss 17. Currently, the couple is busy garnering love and appreciation from Laughter Chefs Season 2, and there, the Pavitra Rishta actress dropped the biggest news. Over the past few months, there have been rumours that Ankita Lokhande is expecting her first child with Vicky Jain, and guess what, she addressed these rumours and confirmed that she's pregnant.

Ankita Lokhande confirmed 'Main pregnant hoon'

In the new promo of Laughter Chefs Season 2, Krushna Abhishek is seen stealing borkut from Ankita Lokhande. Krushna runs away from Ankita, and she chases him. After a while, Ankita stops and says, "Main pregnant hoon." Krushna suddenly stops and asks Ankita again. She blushes, but Krushna finds it difficult to believe. Karan also appears and becomes surprised when Krushna starts singing the popular song, 'Aaj humare ghar aa raha laalla hai'. Is Ankita pregnant for real, or was it her trick to fool Krushna? We will get our answer this weekend.

Netizens' reaction to Ankita Lokhande's news

Colors shared the promo on their social media handles, and it went viral instantly. Several netizens commented on Ankita's news. A netizen wrote, "The best news I've ever heard! Ankita is going to be a mom!" Another netizen wrote, "Ankita gets pregnant once in every show - just for a good promo!" One of the netizens wrote, "I was already thinking if Ankita is pregnant." An internet user wrote, "Are par yeh ankita pregnant thi to uss din wajan kyu uthane ki koshish kar rahi thi." Laughter Chefs Season 2 will air on Saturday and Sunday on Colors.