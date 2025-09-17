Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Viral video: Amaal Malik calls Abhishek Bajaj 'adh khopda hijda', angry netizens demand composer's eviction from Bigg Boss 19: 'Such a crass guy'

It seems like Amaal Malik doesn't have control over his aggressive behaviour. That's the reason why he made such a derogatory remark on Abhishek Bajaj, which can cause his eviction as well.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 04:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Amaal Malik calls Abhishek Bajaj 'adh khopda hijda', angry netizens demand composer's eviction from Bigg Boss 19: 'Such a crass guy'
Bigg Boss 19: Music composer Amaal Malik is garnering headlines while being inside the BB house, and not for good reasons. In three weeks, Amaal had a few breakdown moments, where he earned the sympathy of the housemates and the netizens. But he also showed his aggressive behaviour, insulting others with his loose tongue, which has irked the internet and even his friends. 

In the latest episode, Amaal is seen losing his cool on Abhishek Bajaj over a ration. In the bedroom, Amaal gossiped about Bajaj's attitude with Neelam Giri and openly slammed him. It was all okay until Amaal made a derogatory remark about Bajaj and called him 'hijra' (transgender). Without realising his word, Amaal called Abhishek 'adh khopda hijda'. After hearing him, Neelam broke into laughter and told him to calm down. Although the makers mute the word 'hijra', netizens noticed, and they have lost their cool on Amaal. 

Watch the clip

This video has gone viral on the internet, with several netizens demanding Amaal's eviction for his uncontrollable rage. An internet user wrote, "Colors, this needs to be called in wkw out ghatiya insan hai yeh Amaal Abhi ne ajtak ise gaali nai di and wats with all this arrogance? Shame on him." Another internet user wrote, "This girl is laughing…I remember when someone used hijda as slang. Rubina fired that guy up and forced him to apologise…it’s disrespectful to both (the person being dressed and biological transgenders). I still hold so much respect for #RubinaDilaik for that particular part! #Biggboss." One of the netizens wrote, "#Neelam is not a saint either. Look how she enjoys these talks after last weekend ka war. People praising her actually helped us to see her real face." 

On Monday, Amaal even had an ugly argument with Kunickaa Sadanand over her interference with kitchen duties. After a point, Amaal started yelling at the 61-year-old actress, and this didn't go well with the netizens.

