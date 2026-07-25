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Viral video: Akanksha Puri claims she was offered money, tickets, stay to join CJP student protest, netizens brutally troll her: 'Yeh kaun hai?'

Amid the ongoing student protest, Akanksha Puri made a shocking statement, claiming that the reason why she and other celebs are avoiding commenting on the movement is that they have been offered commercials to support them.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 10:09 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Akanksha Puri claims she was offered money, tickets, stay to join CJP student protest, netizens brutally troll her: 'Yeh kaun hai?'
Akanksha Puri, students protest at Delhi (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Actress Akanksha Puri has made a shocking statement on the CJP protest, claiming that she has been offered money to join the rally and post about it on social media. Recently, Akanksha was spotted making an appearance at an event. During the interaction with the media, she was asked why some celebrities are avoiding commenting on the ongoing student protest. Akanksha stated that one of the primary reasons for avoiding commenting on the movement is that it has become a marketing gimmick, as commercials have been discussed. 

80% of celeb participation is marketing? Akanksha Puri claims 

While sharing her thoughts about why celebs are not entertaining the question of student protest, she said, "Kahi na kahi pressure hota hai. Kyun ki hum logo ko bhi bahut se...Mujhe bhi, mere friends ko bhi, jo content creators hain, unhe bhi aise messages aaye. Kuch logo ne hum tickets tak bhejne ke liye approach kiya, ki aap aaiye hissa bane. Hume payments bhi offer hui, mujhe bhi mere friends ko bhi. Toh yeh reason hai ki hum log door reh rahe hai, nahi toh hum uss marketing bracket ka hissa lagenge, kyunki aap logo ko shayad nahi pata, but 80% woh chal raha hai (There is pressure of some sort. Because many of us—myself and my friends who are content creators—have received such messages. Some people even approached us with tickets, inviting us to come and be a part of it. We were offered payments as well. That is the reason we are staying away; otherwise, we would end up being perceived as part of that marketing ecosystem—because, while you might not be aware of it, that is what is happening 80% of the time)."

Watch the viral video of Akanksha Puri

I want to support, but not like this: Akanksha Puri 

Puri further explained, "Log hume approach kar rahe hain, budgets offer kar rahe hain. Aap ek post karenge toh itna, rally mein aayenge toh itna. Tickets denge, stay denge. Toh mujhe bahut bura lag raha hai, jab yeh messages main apne social media pe dekh rahi hoon. Manager ke paas aa rahe hain. Mujhe iska hissa nahi banna." The actress affirmed that she wants to support, but doesn't want to be a part of their marketing. "Mujhe support karna hai, lekin iss tarike se nahi jis mein main apni rotiyan seeku aur paise kamau. Yeh reason hai ki shayad kuch celebrities iss cheez se apne aap ko door rakh rahe hain," she concluded. In another video, she claimed that she was offered money to support the protest.

Internet reacts to Puri's claims

The video went viral in no time and left the internet divided. A major section of netizens said that 'irrelevant' actresses like her are blatantly lying. While another section of netizens supports the actress. A user wrote, "These irrelevant actresses like Kangana will say anything to stay in the limelight. Kaun he yeh? Isko koi jaanta nahi toh bulaa kaun raha hai?" Another user wrote, "BJP ke nazar me achche banne ke liye bechari ko kya kya krna pad raha. Kabhi on-camera dalali, kabhi off-camera. Hadd hai yaar." "She's only making this video after getting the money," wrote a netizen.

Also read: 'Salman Khan darr gaya': Superstar BLASTS trolls mocking him for being 'BJP mouthpiece', fans say 'Narendra Modi toh aapse darta hai'

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