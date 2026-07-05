Viral video: Akanksha Chamola's bisexual confession divides internet; fans advice 'men shouldn't comment', users say 'it's all about dirty diverted mind'

When Akanksha Chamola admitted that she's bisexual and that she had relationships before marrying Gaurav Khanna, the internet was divided. Read on to know more.

Lock Upp 2's Judgement Day episode created a stir on the internet. With Akanksha Chamola owning her truth, "Yes, I'm attracted to girls," she divided the digital space. In the episode, Riteish Deshmukh showed the clip where Shreya Kalra discussed Akanksha's sexuality with Sufi Motiwala. It left the actress and the inmates shocked. Then Riteish gave a chance to Akanksha to go vocal about her secret, and she admitted, "Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere kuch relationships rahe hain ladkiyon ke saath. Bohot zyada intimate relations nahi rahe hain, but I have been in relationships with a few females aur bas vahi hai, mujhe ladkiyan pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, attract hoti hoon unki taraf. Woh mera safe space hai."

Here's the viral video of Akanksha Chamola of Lock Upp 2

Akanksha Chamola admits she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav Khanna.



She revealed that she had been in relationships with women before her marriage. pic.twitter.com/bHoS602cGD — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 4, 2026

Internet gets divided on Akanksha Chamola

After confessing, Akanksha had a breakdown, and she went on to say that it was her mistake to say yes to the show. Akanksha won praises from her inmates, and also exposed Shreya Kalra's vicious gameplay. However, the internet got divided on Akanksha's big reveal. While her fans continue defending her, another section of netizens slammed her. A netizen asked, "Is this the reason why she never wanted kids with Gaurav Khanna?" Another netizen wrote, "It's more like a psychological disorder rather than any biological... It's all about dirty, diverted mind." One of the netizens wrote, "All this is due to unemployment. If she had a well-paying and demanding job, she wouldn't have had the time to be bisexual."

Akanksha Chamola fans take it all from trolls and defend her

Akanksha's fans stood for her, and even argued with trolls. An internet user wrote, "Men shouldn't comment. It's her life; she is attracted to both genders, completely normal. Also, she never said she's attracted to ALL girls; maybe a few happened. So stop being narrow-minded, y'all. And grow up." Another internet user wrote, "How stupid of people to think so shallowly about a simple sexuality. She can love both genders, so stop asking why she married GK. And having a child is a woman's choice; stop shaming dumb, narrow-minded people." Lock Upp 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.