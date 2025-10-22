Viral video: After Sakshi Tanwar, Bill Gates to appear to appear in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Smriti Irani's Tulsi DROPS this major hint

In a new promo, Smriti Irani is seen having a video chat with an influential personality from US. Fans and reports hint that he's none other than billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Bill Gates.

Ekta Kapoor, along with her writers and director, is cooking something really special for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. After the emotionally satisfying crossover of Smriti Irani, aka Tulsi, with Sakshi Tanwar, aka Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Parvati, fans should gear up as Tulsi will soon meet American billionaire businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Yes, as per the latest media reports, Tulsi will interact with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and even the team Kyunki has dropped a huge hint about the same. As you all know, Mihir (Amar Upadhayay) and Noina (Barkha Bisht) are heading to the US for the opening of their new boutique. Tulsi is also joining them on the trip- all thanks to Shobha. However, Noina will try her best to keep Tulsi away from Mihir, and it seems like Tulsi will miss the opening of the boutique. However, Tulsi will receive the biggest surprise through a video call, and that will be a conversation with Bill Gates.

Star Plus' social media has uploaded a new promo of the show, in which Tulsi is elated to speak to an 'influential personality' virtually. Fans are convinced that he's none other than Bill Gates. Even a report of The Times of India has carried a source quote that gives out major details of how the events will unfold.

As per the source, "The track will culminate in a video call between Bill Gates and Smriti Irani and will span around three episodes. The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling.” If this collab happens for real, then it will be a big achievement for the show. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is currently airing its episodes daily at 10.30 pm on Star Plus.

