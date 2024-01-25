Twitter
WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Meet director whose 13 out of 16 films were blockbusters, made several actors superstars but...

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral: Vicky Jain parties with Sana Raees, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya after being evicted from Bigg Boss 17

Vicky Jain was seen partying Sana Raees, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya after Bigg Boss 17 eviction.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

Edited by

The highly anticipated grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 17' is scheduled to take place on January 28. Following Vicky Jain's eviction, the finalists entering the last week are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahshettey, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar.

Vicky Jain, who recently got out of the Bigg Boss house, is now enjoying his freedom. He organised a party at his place, and some of his friends from the show, like Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Sana Raees Khan, joined him. The pictures from the party are getting a lot of attention.

A photo of Vicky posing with Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Sana, and others are going viral on social media. The picture was taken at Vicky and Ankita Lokhande's house. Vicky's sister, Khushi Jain, also shared a selfie featuring herself with Isha and Sana, with Ayesha spotted in the background.

Khushi wrote, "Bhai is back, Vicky is the real winner." Reposting the same, Isha added, "You killed it Vicky bhai and we love you!" Observing Vicky's initial pictures post-elimination, social media users have varying reactions about him.

Vicky Jain's evicted from the show in a mid-week eviction after spending 100 days in the house. Bigg Boss instructed Ankita Lokhande, Vicky, and Arun Mashettey to open chits and discover who among them would reach the finale. When they unfolded their chits, Vicky revealed that his paper read 'evicted.'

Vicky and Ankita shared a hug, and he planted a kiss on her forehead. In a poignant moment, Ankita couldn't hold back her tears. She expressed to Vicky, “Mere liye tu hi winner hai. Tu bahot accha khela. Mujhe farak nahi parta tujhe votes kam aye. Meri nazar me tu winner hai mera kyuki tune sanch me bohot acha khela, bohot mehnat se khela. Tu yaha bina kisi platform ke aya. Tune jo bana hai yaha ake bana hai. I am proud to be your wife. Main Vicky Jain ki biwi hoon. Please mat jao mai nahi reh paungi. (You are the winner for me because you played so well. You made your mark here without any platform. I am proud to be your wife)”

