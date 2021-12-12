VIral! ‘TMKOC’ fame Nidhi Bhanushali goes braless at beach in new video, sets temperature soaring

Nidhi Bhanushali, also known as Sonu Bhide is well-known for her part in the film 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' Her dramatic transformation has gotten a lot of attention. The diva posted a video in which she can be seen at the beach, giving a glimpse of herself and showing about.

A few days ago Nidhi took to social media to share a sizzling photo of herself from her holiday, showing off her midriff in a purple crop top. Nidhi Bhanushali is known for her mesmerising appearance and her constant participation in travel activities.

She published a cover of her YouTube video on Instagram, where she can be seen sitting on the beach soaking up the sun. She captioned the post as, “Feelin’ the breeze by the sea, won’t you just let me be! New episode out on Gadabout pilgrims’ YT channel. Link in bio.”

Nidhi had previously shared pictures from Priya Ahuja's pre-wedding ceremony. Priya Ahuja and her spouse Malav Rajda reaffirmed their wedding vows on November 19, their tenth wedding anniversary. Priya, who portrays Rita reporter on the show, married Malav Rajda in 2011. Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar, Kush Shah aka Goli, and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu attended the couple's Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet events.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali has spent a significant amount of time on India's longest-running show, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.' Sonu Bhide is now played by Palak Sidhwani, who took her place.