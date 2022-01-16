Viral! Shehnaaz Gill sings ‘Shershaah’ song ‘Raanjha’ in latest video, SidNaaz fans react

Shehnaaz Gill was seen singing on stage in a new teaser for Colors' talent programme ‘Hunarbaaz’, which was released online. She sang Raanjha from Shershaah and spoke about the 'hunar (skill)' she had.

“Mere andar bhi na ek hunar hai ki jo mujhe bohot hi zyada khushi deta hai aur sukoon deta hai (I have a talent in me too, that gives me a lot of happiness and peace),” she said.

She also mentioned how the show allows the general public a chance to express their talent and realise their ambitions.

Fans were happy to see Shehnaaz on Hunarbaaz. “Epitome of beauty and grace. Spectacular looks and soulful voice. What a combination,” one wrote in the comment section. “Shehnaaz is a full package of hunars but the most important hunar she has is to bring happiness, mera babu. #HunarbaazShehnaazKeSath,” another said.

One cheered her on, calling her a ‘queen’: “So glad to see the queen is back! Keep rising and shining #ShehnaazGill.”

Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Mithun Chakraborty will judge Hunarbaaz. It's unclear whether Shehnaaz will appear as a special guest on an episode or otherwise join the show.

According to a statement from the producers accessed by PTI, Hunarbaaz will have contestants displaying a variety of talents. “Singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians and more, all are welcome to dazzle everyone with their talent. To add to this excitement, the industry’s biggest entertainment experts will come together to help India select its ultimate ‘Hunarbaaz’,” the statement said. The show is scheduled to premiere on January 22 on Colors.

After her bubbly nature stole the hearts of viewers on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Shehnaaz became a household name. ‘Bhula Dunga’, ‘Shona Shona’, and ‘Kurta Pyjama’ are just a few of the music videos she's appeared in since then. She also acted alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’.