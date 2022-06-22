Shehnaaz Gill asks Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam to praise her, video will make you go aww

Credit: shehnaazkaurgillworld/Instagram

On Tuesday, television star Shehnaaz Gill was seen travelling along with Siddharth Nigar and Raghav Juyal in a car. In the viral clip, Shehnaaz can be heard asking Siddharth Nigam to praise her.

Siddharth praised the actress and said, ‘She is looking beautiful…” To which Raghav replied, “she used filter.” To which Siddharth replied, “You shouldn’t have revealed like this.” Siddharth also informed the viewers that he has ‘hijacked Shehnaaz Gill’s phone.’

Recently, Shehnaaz walked the ramp in a bridal lehenga.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share the video, she wrote, "Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love are immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill".

Fans were in awe of her as they left comments praising her for her Ramp debut. A fan wrote, "Most gorgeous punjabi bride #shehnaazgill". Another one wrote, "Most Beautiful Showstopper Ever, Keep Shining like the brightest star #shehnaazgill". And, another Instagram user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "I'm so proud of you Gill, you nailed your first ramp".

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to superstar Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen making her Hindi film debut in his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, whose name reportedly has been changed to Bhaijaan, will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead.