Viral! 'Shark Tank’ judge Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Kapil Sharma on his drunk tweets- WATCH

The seven ‘sharks’ recently appeared on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, where they had a fun-filled evening with the comedian. The business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ has been making headlines ever since it premiered last year.

For the unversed, ‘Shark Tank India’ gives young entrepreneurs in the country a platform to pitch their companies and ideas in front of a panel of Indian corporate honchos, termed as 'sharks'. Kapil Sharma recently invited ‘Sharks’- Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh to his show.

On the set, Ashneer Grover, who is the co-founder of BharatPe, pulled Kapil Sharma legs for his drunk tweets on PM Modi. On being asked about the reason behind his temper, he said, “Kai baar kya hota hai ki raat ko koi banda thoda pee leta hai, raat ko gussa nikaal leta hai, phir subah uth ke bol deta hai, ‘Woh toh Kapil Daniels tha ya Jack Sharma tha’ (Sometimes when a guy takes a few drinks at night, he can say in the morning, ‘It was Kapil Daniels or Jack Sharma’)’.”

The ’Shark’ took a funny dig at the comedian for his Netflix stand-up special and said, “Some tweets were from Johnnie Walker, while some were from Jack Daniels”.

Watch video:

In another video, Kapil Sharma asked Lenskart's Peyush Bansal why he selected Katrina Kaif as their first brand ambassador and Bharat Pe’s Ashneer Grover gave a rib-tickling reaction to the same.

Quizzing Peyush about the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress, Kapil asked him whether choosing Katrina as Lenskart’s first brand ambassador was his ‘personal strategy or business strategy’. The co-founder and CEO of Lenskart continued, “Katrina Kaif hi kyun chuni aapne? Aapko Vicky ke baare mein knowledge nahi thi? (Why did you select Katrina Kaif? Did you not know about Vicky Kaushal?).”

However, it was Ashneer’s reply that left everyone in splits. The co-founder and managing director of BharatPe quickly responded, “Inka chashma pehenke Katrina ko bhi clarity aa gayi ki Vicky hi chahiye. (After wearing his glasses, Katrina acquired the clarity that she wants Vicky only).”