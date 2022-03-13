Viral: ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Vineeta Singh recreates ‘3 Idiots’ scene with a twist – WATCH hilarious video

Since the premiere of Shark Tank, a slew of memes have been circulating on social networking platforms, with Ashneer Grover's 'Yeh Sab Doglapan Hai' and Aman Gupta's 'Hum Sab Sambhaal Lenge' among the most popular. One of the judges, Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, recently took to Twitter to share an amusing meme comparing her to Raju Rastogi's mother from the film ‘3 Idiots’.

Vineeta Singh recreated the look with one of her co-workers and posted it on social media.

The minute-long viral video begins with a Sugar employee going through his phone when he comes across a meme starring his boss Vineeta Singh, after which he imagines her Raju Ki Mummy Avatar. She started talking like a woman from the 1960s, wearing a saree.