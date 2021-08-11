VIRAL! Rashami Desai is hotness overload in transparent gown, sets internet ablaze with BOLD photos

TV star Rashami Desai, who recently made her digital debut with the web series 'Tandoor', has been raising the temperature on social media with her bold and sexy photos from her latest shoot.

Clad in a sheer green intricately embroidered floor-length gown featuring a cape, Rashami set fashion goals as she teamed the attire with a matching bra and mini skirt to complete the look. Rashami oozed sexiness as she struck a pose in the beautiful ensemble. The actress opted for dewy makeup, smokey eyes and a dash of nude tinted lipstick to complete her uber-glam look. She left her luscious locks open and accessories with a ring and bracelet.

Posing sensuously while staring into the camera lens, Rashami captioned her photos, 'Drop' and followed it up with a heart emoji.

Check out the photos here:

On the work front, Rashami will soon be seen in the music video 'Subhan Allah' alongside Mohsin Khan. Earlier, she has been featured in shows such as 'Shhshsh...Phir Koi Hai', 'Comedy Circus', 'Crime Patrol', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Adhuri Kahani Hamari', 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Nach Baliye', 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa', 'Uttaran', 'Naagin 4', 'Naagin 5' and 'Bigg Boss 13', among others.