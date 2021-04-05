Viral! Ramya Krishnan left teary-eyed after watching Rekha perform on 'Indian Idol 12', shares emotional video

'Baahubali' actor Ramya Krishnan posted a touching video on her Instagram account on Sunday night as she was moved to tears by veteran actor Rekha's performance on the music reality show, 'Indian Idol 12'. Rekha was present as a special guest over the weekend on 'Indian Idol 12' and stunned everyone with her breathtaking and graceful performance including judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya.

Sharing a video of herself getting emotional while watching Rekha dance on screen, Ramya wrote, "My God my God!!!!!!!!!!!!...my Goddess!!! Rekha ji," she added several folded hands emojis.

In the video posted by Ramya, she can be seen staring at Rekha on television with tears in her eyes.

Also read Rekha gives EPIC reply on being asked if she's ever seen a woman fall for married man

In other news, not just with her beauty, but Rekha also won everyone's hearts after she left them in splits with her instant and (if one can say) honest reaction to a question posed by the show's host Jay Bhanushali.

During the show, Jay says, "Rekhaji, Nehu, kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi k liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi k liye? (Rekhaji, Nehu, have you ever noticed a woman falling head over heels for a man, that too for a married man?)."

To this, Rekha replied, "Mujhse puchiye na (Ask me)", to which an amazed Jay goes "huh" following which Rekha quips, "Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn't say anything)."

Judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani too couldn't control themselves and laughed at Rekha's instant response. A laughing Jay said, "Kya baat hai. Yeh laga sixer (Wow. That was a sixer)" as Rekha smiled.

During the episode, Rekha also enjoyed the title song of the movie 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'. Besides her, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan.