VIRAL: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's grih pravesh video is the cutest thing on the internet today

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got married on Friday, July 16. The couple looked gorgeous in their wedding outfits. Rahul donned a cream and beige sherwani while Disha glowed in a red lehenga.

And ever since the wedding festivities have concluded, the newly-married couple has been sharing glimpses and videos of their new life together.

Recently, Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle to share a video clip of wife Disha Parmar's griha pravesh. The sweet video of the couple entering the home as Rahul's family welcomes the new member of the house with pooja aarti has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, Rahul and Disha are seen enjoying the moment as they groove and smile while the singer's mother welcomes them home and wards off the evil eye from the couple.

While Rahul is seen in his casual avatar, Disha looks resplendent in traditional attire. Her newly wedded bride glow is unmissable. Sharing the video, Rahul wrote, "When my family welcomed my Queen to her new home! There’s so much love faith & grace still left in the world!"

Take a look:

In November last year, while he was inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, Rahul had proposed to Disha and asked her hand in marriage. Later, she accepted his proposal when she came on the show as a special guest for the Valentine's Day episode.

On the work front, Rahul is currently seen on the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. On the other hand, Disha, who became a household name with 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', was last seen in 'Woh Apna Sa'.