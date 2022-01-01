Viral pic! Urfi Javed shows off her love bites, reveals who gave them to her

Urfi Javed understands how to grab attention and generate headlines. The diva drew the attention of the internet this time by flaunting her lovebites. Find out who gave her the love bites.

Urfi Javed took to Instagram to tell who gave her the lovebite-like bruise marks by posting images of herself bareback. She was dressed in an orange racerback top and bottoms.

She captioned: “The lovebites were given by a chair, can you believe that?”

Urfi on Sunday dropped three pictures of herself with a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “You know how many times I’ve failed ? I can’t even count now ! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life . My life was seriously fucked up . Failed career , failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live . I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope.”

She further mentioned, “ The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped . I kept walking and I’m still walking . I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way . Some pep talk before the year ends ! Get up , fight , repeat . You’re stronger than the situations around you .”