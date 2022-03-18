Viral photos: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain celebrate their first Holi after marriage

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are overjoyed as they enjoy their first Holi together since their wedding. In front of their family and friends, the two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

The two were seen playing Holi and slathering each other in colour. Ankita was seen meeting paparazzi and putting colour on their cheeks in several videos.

Take a look at some photos here:

(Photo credits:Viral Bhayani)

Lokhande talked about her journey after getting married. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she stated that she does not believe there have been any changes following her wedding. It also depends on how you look at it, said the Pavitra Rishta actress. Some people are quite serious about it. It is not a duty to fulfil, but rather a desire to be happy. All that matters is that they we are pleased.

Lokhande even stated, "I got married so I could party," as to why she chose to settle down with Jain. You know we had a three-day party? All we wanted to do was spend the money. Vicky, according to the actress, is the one who pushes her to her limits. She stated that they are really relaxed in this manner. He is the one who has always stood by her side. She considers herself fortunate to have him as a partner. He is the one that pushes me towards work because she is a laid-back person.

Ankita Lokhande, who co-starred in the series 'Pavitra Rishta' with Sushant Singh Rajput, became a household name. She has amassed a considerable online and offline following since then.

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande married her partner Vicky Jain on December 12 in Mumbai. Prior to their marriage, they had been dating for three years.

On the job front, the two are presently starring in Star Plus' 'Smart Jodi,' and their displays of love and affection on the programme are driving their fans insane.