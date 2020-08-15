Headlines

HomeTelevision

Television

Viral Photo: Salman Khan mops the floor of 'Bigg Boss 2020' in new promo still

Salman Khan is returning as the host of 'Bigg Boss 2020'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 12:31 PM IST

Salman Khan is gearing up for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 2020. He shared a teaser shot at his Panvel farmhouse much to the excitement of his fans. Soon after that, designer Ashley Rebello took to his Instagram page and posted a photo of the superstar while chilling on his chair on the sets wherein he shot for Bigg Boss 14 promo. Now, the official Instagram page of the channel which airs Bigg Boss posted a new photo of the handsome hunk on their Instagram page.

In the photo, Salman is seen mopping the floor of a house and it's a part of the promotional video of Bigg Boss 14. He is seen wearing a black full-sleeved sweatshirt and grey track pants with black sliders." They captioned it stating, "Ghar ke sab kaam karlo khatam, kyunki ab scene paltega! #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 @beingsalmankhan".

Talking about the photo shared by Salman's stylist Ashley, the Dabangg star was seen in a military green jacket and hid his face while getting clicked.

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, many names of actors are surfacing on the Internet and neither of them is confirmed to be a part of the final list of the contestants.

From Nia Sharma to Vivian DSena, many television celebs are speculated to be inmates on the controversial reality show.

Salman has been a part of Bigg Boss for more than eight years now. He is most loved as the host and every year fans wait for him to return on the small screen to entertain during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes which usually air on Saturday and Sunday.

