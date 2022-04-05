VIRAL! Old video of Salman Khan promising to launch Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's child resurfaces

The video of Salman Khan promising to launch Haarsh and Bharti’s child is going viral on social media.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently became parents to a baby boy, the couple shared this news on social media. As soon as the news circulated, celebrities started congratulating the couple on Instagram.

Haarsh himself confirmed the news by sharing a photo on Instagram. Sharing the photo, Haarsh wrote, "It's a BOY." Meanwhile, a throwback video of Salman Khan promising to launch Haarsh and Bharti’s child is going viral. It is a throwback video when Bharti Singh and Haarsh appeared on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss’ where they asked Salman to launch their child.

Watch:

Recently, Bharti Singh was said to be expecting a baby girl, according to the gossip mills. As letters of congratulations flooded in from all directions, Singh denied the rumours, saying she was still waiting for her due date.

Bharti Singh stated in a live social media session that she had begun getting messages, but that there is still time. Despite the fact that she was in the middle of filming a show, she opted to go live to address her fans' concerns.

According to outlook, she said, “I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working. I am feeling scared. The due date is near," Bharti said during a live chat session,” she said.

Earlier, Bharti had disclosed all about how she first learned about her pregnancy in an interview. She claimed that due to her weight, she had no idea she was pregnant for 2.5 months.