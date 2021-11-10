VIRAL! Nikki Tamboli flaunts sexy curves in semi-sheer gown, captions photos 'body like coffee hot and strong'

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli sure knows how to step out in style. The diva who has been riding on her successful stint in the industry so far with back to back music video releases, recently took the internet by storm with her stunning photos.

There's no denying that Nikki Tamboli knows how to set the bar high when it comes to fashion. Additionally, her social media posts are proof that she does not shy away from experimenting or going bold with her sartorial choices. Nikki keeps updating her fans and giving them a glimpse of her glamorous life via photos and videos on Instagram.

Recently, she dropped a few photos dressed in a semi-sheer gown with mint green embellishments all over. The gorgeous outfit featured a sheer panel on the front and sheer side cutouts showcasing Nikki's sexy curves. It also featured a thigh-high slit. The TV star flaunted her perfect figure in the photos and they have been breaking the internet since then.

Sharing the photos, Nikki wrote, "Body like coffee HOT & STRONG."

Take a look at the pictures here:



Recently, Nikki Tamboli, who lost her brother, Jatin Tamboli, in May this year, took to social media to remember her sibling and wish him on Bhai Dooj. Sharing a photo with her brother, Nikki Tamboli wrote, "The pious occasion of bhai dooj reminds me of the days when we were kids. We fought & made up easily. Those lovely days cannot come back but will always stay in my heart. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again. Happy Bhai Dooj Brother (sic)."

Nikki Tamboli's brother, Jatin died of Covid-19 complications and other serious medical ailments.

Nikki Tamboli has been winning the internet's hearts ever since made her debut in the Hindi entertainment industry in 'Bigg Boss 14'. And while she might not have won the show, the actor-model gained a lot of fame, which eventually helped with her next endeavours such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and the many music videos and TV appearances that she has been busy shooting.