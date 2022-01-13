Viral! Nia Sharma’s pole dance video will make your jaws drop - Watch

Nia Sharma is one of the hottest celebrities in the Indian television industry. The actress' latest music video 'Phoonk Le' has gone viral on the internet. Her sizzling and killer dance moves have been loved by the audiences.

After being the leading lady in successful television shows and featuring in various hit music videos, Nia is now learning pole dance as per her latest Instagram video. Taking to the Facebook-owned social media platform on Thursday, the actress uploaded a video in which she can be seen attempting pole dance. She is really enjoying putting her physical strength to the test for she captioned the video as "Never felt my bones cracking. The very good part is motivating."

In no time, the video has gone viral with people dropping heart and fire emojis below her post. While some netizens also trolled her with comments such as "Tum toh bade heavy driver ho, thand nahi lag rahi tumhe" and "Arre gir jaogi toh daant toot jaayenge".

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sharma had confessed that she had to beg and cry for getting paid for her work. She said, “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead.”

Nia has been a part of multiple serials such as 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and 'Jamai Raja'.