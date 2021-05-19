In Pic: 'Naagin' star Jasmin Bhasin poses in sexy backless top, leaves fans in awe

TV star Jasmin Bhasin, who was seen in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', set the internet ablaze with her latest photo striking a pose in a backless top.

The diva, who is seen sitting on a white couch that is adorned with roll cushions, is clad in a white ensemble, as she strikes a pose for the camera in a way her bare back is visible. Jasmin's profile shot ensure that she gets to flaunt her well-toned body as she gazes into the camera lens for the click.

Minimal makeup, center-parted hair with cascading side-swept waves, a slight tint of pink on the lips and no accessories rounded off Jasmin's look. Shot in the backdrop of a wallpaper that features plants and leaves, Jasmin looked breathtakingly beautiful in the now-viral image.

Take a look:

As soon as Jasmin put up the photo, fans were in awe of her beauty. "You are soooo beautiful Jasmin," wrote a user. "Fabulous," wrote another. "Hotness," wrote yet another user.

Apart from featuring in the reality show, Jasmin was seen alongside boyfriend Aly Goni in Tony Kakkar's music video titled "Tera Suit". The duo shared the screen for the first time and it sure was a treat to sore eyes to watch them together. Produced by Desi Music Factory, the song became an instant hit and it recently entered the 100 million views club.

More recently, the couple was seen in another music video titled 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega', which is a tale of love, betrayal and heartbreak. The song released on April 27, and created a lot of buzz on social media as fans loved Jasmin and Aly together onscreen yet again!