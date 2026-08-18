Viral: Munawar Faruqui BREAKS DOWN, lashes out at Abhishek Malhan, Harman Singha in deleted Traitors 2 video: 'Ek baar kisi aur celeb se...'

In a deleted video, Munawar Faruqui is seen lashing out at co-contestants Abhishek Malhan and Harman Singha for eliminating him from The Traitors 2. Faruqui went on to call them an 'insecure bunch of people'.

Munawar Faruqui's eviction from The Traitors 2 is still regarded as the biggest highlight of the newly launched season. Prime Video dropped a deleted scene from the show, featuring an emotionally vulnerable Munawar lashing out at Abhishek Malhan and Harman Singha for playing dirty and voting him out. It's been a week since The Traitors 2 started streaming on Prime Video, and it started on an unexpected, shocking note. The audience never thought that in the premiere episode, Munawar Faruqui, the most promising contestant of the show, the reality star, would be evicted. The new season started with a shocking twist, and now we get to see how an extended version of how Munawar reacted to his eviction.

Munawar Faruqui hits back at Mallika Sherawat, Harman, Rhea Chakraborty

In the viral video, a visibly broken Munawar admitted that the contestants weren't looking for the traitor, but they targeted him to clear their way out by evicting him. He said, "Woh log traitor nahi dhoondh rahe the, woh log ko Munawar chahiye tha woh insecurities dikhi hai Mujhe pasand hai logo pe trust karna meri poori life Mein hua hai jab mai saccha hu aur Maine bolne ki khoshish ki hai mai saccha hoon logon ne nahi maana hai, nahi maana hai (They weren't looking for a traitor; they wanted Munawar—their insecurities were evident. I like trusting people; throughout my life, whenever I’ve been truthful and tried to say so, people simply haven't believed me—they just haven't believed me)."

Here's the viral video of Munawar Faruqui

Munawar mocks Abhishek's defeat, calls Harman 'b*tch'

Munawar further slammed Abhishek and recalled his big defeat by Elvish Yadav during Bigg Boss OTT 2. He said, "Abhishek Malhan, ek baar tu burn ho chuka hai, kisi aur bade celebrity ke sath. Ek baar tu thoda jal chuka hai toh uske baad tu risk nahi lega. Harman bro, what a b*tch you are, bro; what a b*tch. Why did you lie, bro? Why did you lie?" The Traitors 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.