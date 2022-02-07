Viral! Mouni Roy drops honeymoon pics with Suraj Nambiar from Kashmir- see

Newlywed Mouni Roy has been enjoying her honeymoon with Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir. She is having the best phase of marriage there. In one of the pictures, she can be seen getting cozy in her husband’s arm.

Mouni on Monday dropped a series of fresh pictures from Kashmir in which she can be seen the best view. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “What I see! what am reading! #SunMoon-ing.” Take a look:

While sharing another series, she wrote, “The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads & happy faces with white greetings..”

Take a look at the pictures that she posted with the caption, “yesterday.”

On January 27, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. Three days later, Mouni returned to Mumbai, and they looked charmingly loveable as a duo. Mouni Roy charmed paparazzi with her saree look, whereas Suraj was looking ethnically classy in his kurta-pyjama and ethnic footwear. While posing for the camera, Roy was on cloud-9. She was extremely happy, and she even thanked the media for their wishes. Mouni said, “Thank you so much for showering so much love to us,” she holds Suraj and continues, “we're truly grateful.”

The couple exchanged solemn vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions. After a dreamy wedding with Suraj, Mouni Roy hosted a sangeet night in order to celebrate her happiness with her friends and close ones. In one of the videos that are going viral on social media, the actress can be seen grooving to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’. She can be seen wearing a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery.

Meanwhile, Suraj, who looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani, also joined her on the sate and started grooving with his wife. Celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa, and more attended the function. In one of the videos, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss while cutting the cake.