'I was not born to please u': Kashmera Shah flaunts her HOT figure in monokini

TV actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah, who was last seen in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', took the internet by storm yet again with her sizzling hot photo.

An avid social media user, on Wednesday, Kashmera Shah who has of late become an advocate of body positivity on social media, took to her account to share a photo flaunting her fit self in a monokini.

Alongside the sizzling photo, Kashmera wrote, "Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever can? Thank you @biggbossfcofficial @colorstv for making me realise that. So much about myself I did not know. Now that I have opened my eyes there is Nothing that will get past me. No apologies no regret. Screw the people that don’t like me. I was not born to please u. Seriously"

Also read VIRAL: Anushka Sharma featured in THESE television ads before her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan

She used bold hastags to send out a message including "#kashisback #noregrets #nocomplaints #justme #blunt #rude #real #honest #genuine #careadamn."

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, when Kashmera was trolled online, she gave it back to her 'critics' with a photo of herself clad in a bikini.

In response to her haters who criticised her for posting 'revealing' pictures on Instagram and age shamed her, Kashmera dropped a sizzling photo of herself clad in a red hot bikini teamed with a royal blue satin shirt that looked as if it was flying in the air to give that dramatic effect to the photograph.

With the photograph, Kashmera challenged her 'haters' to troll her as much as they wanted.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "I have enough critics already. But the loudest voice I hear is my own. I am my own cheerleader. So go ahead and have a field day trolling. After all you also need something to do with your life my dear haters."

Take a look at Kahsmera's post here:

The actress who has always had a fit body gained weight during the last lockdown. Sharing that struggle and phase with ETimes TV, Kashmera had told in an earlier interview, "When I was trying to conceive during that struggle, I had put on a lot of weight. Then when we opted for IVF and babies were arriving during all that my body completely went for a toss. I stopped looking after myself and three years ago babies were born and then I started working for my other baby which was my film. I was directing, so my entire focus was on the film. My entire two years went in it."

However, she worked on herself and pushed herself to get back into shape. And her Instagram timeline is proof of how far she has come from her weight issues.