Karan Kundrra calls 'Naagin 6' actress Tejasswi Prakash 'laddoo', latter reacts

'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash have been making headlines these days for various reasons, one being the latter's upcoming show 'Naagin 6.' Tejaswwi is all set to appear as the lead actress in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6.'

Tejasswi recently revealed that Karan wasn't happy with her saying 'yes' to the new show, as both of them had plans of traveling after 'Bigg Boss 15.' For the unversed, Teja has won the 15th season of 'Bigg Boss.'

Karan Kundrra has uploaded a picture with girlfriend Tejaswwi Prakash on Instagram, with the caption, "It's laddoo day.... sorry Naagin day toadw!!! ;))) don't forget to tune in tonight!!! who's excited???."