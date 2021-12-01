VIRAL! Devoleena Bhattacharjee dances to Badshah's 'Jugnu' in sexy white crop top, figure-hugging skirt - watch

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most loved actresses in the Hindi TV industry. She shot to fame as the sanskari and shy Gopi Bahu in the hit daily soap 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. Later, she participated in 'Bigg Boss 13' and reprised her role as Gopi Modi in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'. Currently, a contestant on the 15th season of 'Bigg Boss', Devoleena made headlines after superstar-host Salman Khan pulled her up for going after co-contestant Shamita Shetty.

Meanwhile, Devoleena's Instagram reel, in which she is seen dancing to rapper Badshah's hit number 'Jugnu', has been going viral on the internet.

In the short video clip, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen showing off her killer moves as she grooves to 'Jugnu' donning a sexy white crop top and figure-hugging matching ribbed white skirt. Devoleena rounded off her look with her long tresses tied up in half and left open in waves, white footwear and a sleek necklace teamed with delicate earrings.

Towards the end of the video, Devoleena is seen sashaying alongside life-size posters of Salman Khan from 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, on 'Bigg Boss 15', Devoleena was pulled up by host Salman Khan for attacking Shamita Shetty. ON the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman Khan accused Devoleena of climbing on Shamita's shoulders to gain screen time and attention. He asked her to 'stop it' and 'focus on her own game'.

Talking about her comeback on the show, Devoleena had said in a statement, "I can already feel my adrenaline shooting up as I make a return to the house as a contestant once again. This season is extra special as various challenges have come the contestants' way, and I am ready to face them. BIGG BOSS has given me great opportunities, and this time I am determined to win the game. No matter what comes my way, I'll be coming out with full guns blazing this time. Let the battle begin!"

Before this, we had seen Devoleena in 'Bigg Boss 14' too. She had entered the house as a replacement for contestant Eijaz Khan.