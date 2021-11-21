Viral 'Bombshell' Nikki Tamboli looks super hot in shirtless neon blazer

‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Nikki Tamboli raised the temperature with her latest sizzling hot picture on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a neon green blazer with a high waisted pants.

Nikki Tamboli on Saturday broke the internet when she dropped a picture of herself on a shirtless blazer and high waited pants on social media. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “It’s not my fault that am popular neither is it my fault if you are jealous.” With more than 274,000 likes, her picture went viral. Celebrities and her fans dropped fire emojis under the post.

One of her fans commented, “next level hotness,” while another mentioned, “I’m jealous bcz you’re very hot.” An Insta user wrote, “Absolutely Gorgeous, Glamorous, Stunning, Attractive, Charming, Elegant, Hottest, Fashion Diva Ever Seen.” Another user wrote, “Next superstar of the whole world.”

Take a look at her post:

Undoubtedly, Nikki Tamboli knows how to set the bar high when it comes to fashion. She has been winning the internet's hearts ever since made her debut in the Hindi entertainment industry in 'Bigg Boss 14'. And while she might not have won the show, the actor-model gained a lot of fame, which eventually helped with her next endeavours such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and the many music videos and TV appearances that she has been busy shooting.

For the unversed, days before appearing in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khaton Ke Khildai 11’, Nikki Tamboli lost her brother to COVID-19.

