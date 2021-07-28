'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' fame Saumya Tandon wins internet with her dance moves on 'Aaoge Jab Tum' from 'Jab We Met'

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' fame Saumya Tandon has been taking the internet by storm after she shared a reel video on her verified Instagram handle giving a dance performance to the hit track 'Aaoge Jab Tum' by Rashid Khan from the film 'Jab We Met'.

In the short clip, Saumya is seen wearing a well-fitted anarkali cotton printed dress and has left her tresses open in a casual look. While sitting on the floor, Saumya is seen acing the classical dance moves on this song. She captioned her post, "One of my favourite song for the beautiful weather in Mumbai. Yeh badal yeh hawa yeh kajraare nayan aur mera dil (sic)."

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Sumaya featured in the film. She played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin sister Roop.

Soon after Saumya shared the clip on Instagram, her former co-star and friend Rohitashv Gour took to the comments section and wrote, 'Amazing'. Several other internet users praised Saumya too. "Splendid", "nice", "beautiful" were some of the comments on Saumya's post.

For the uninitiated, Saumya quit 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' last year. She essayed the role of Anita Mishra or Gori Mem for more than five years. "I have done this character for 5 years and I didn't see myself doing it for many more years. So, I decided not to renew my contract and it was a pre-determined decision. Now, it is time for me to move on to newer challenges and take more risks. I have a great rapport with my producers. It has got nothing to do with money. I am going on a good note," Saumya had told News18.

Saumya was later replaced by actress Nehha Pendse.