Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

VIRAL! Ankita Lokhande drops lovely pictures from wedding ceremony with Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14, Tuesday at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2021, 11:45 PM IST

VIRAL! Ankita Lokhande drops lovely pictures from wedding ceremony with Vicky Jain

Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14, Tuesday at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The ceremony was a close knit affair and was attended by their friends and family.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande looked stunning in a golden lehenga and jewelry, while Vicky looked handsome in a white sherwani for the wedding.

Ankita Lokhande couldn't control her excitement as she uploaded her wedding pictures on her Instagram account on Tuesday night itself.
 


The photos and videos from the wedding ceremony had already gone viral on social media.

 

 

Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14, Tuesday at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The ceremony was a close knit affair and was attended by their friends and family.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande looked stunning in a golden lehenga and jewelry, while Vicky looked handsome in a white sherwani for the wedding.

Ankita Lokhande couldn't control her excitement as she uploaded her wedding pictures on her Instagram account on Tuesday night itself.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)


The photos and videos from the wedding ceremony had already gone viral on social media.

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.