Viral! Abdu Rozik says 'swagat nahi karoge' after he exits Bigg Boss 16 house, poses with Maniesh Paul

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Abdu Rozik met Maniesh Paul for his podcast where he was seen posing for the paps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

India’s favourite contestant Abdu Rozik, who won millions of hearts with his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house, has made an exit from Salman Khan’s Khan on Saturday. Fans got emotional after they got to know the news as they will not see Abdu in the show anymore.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Abdu Rozik met Maniesh Paul for his podcast. He was seen singing Chota Bhaijaan and posing for the paps. Later, he met Maniesh Paul nd the video of the same is going viral on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video, netizens reacted to it.

One of them wrote, “Heeeeess sooo cutteee yrHeeeeess sooo cutteee yr.” The second one said, “Abdu Seems more Confident after staying in the BB house!” The third one said, “Chota bhai jaan ki baat fav abduuuu.” The fourth one said, “You are so handsome abdya.” The fifth person commented, “Archana bolrahahe turtur kuch career banjaye are mantal Archana Abdu international Star he uski sat jo utte bettehe tera sapne me b nahi soch Sakti.” Another said, “Abdu we miss you. It's heart breaking to see your aren't a part of BB16.”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik’s journey has come to an end, he was seen taking an exit from Salman Khan’s show last night. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, MC Stan and others were seen getting emotional.

Not only housemates, but Bigg Boss fans are unable to digest the fact that Abdu will no longer be part of the reality show. The singer has been trending on social media ever since fans got to know that he has taken an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Netizens took to Twitter and expressed their feelings.

One of them wrote, “Bro, tell him he was such an unexpected light, fresh of air n positive dose we all needed. Angel in human form!!! When he used to come on screen it was treat n beyond BB most of the times. plz give all the love to #AbduRozik. Such a sport he is!!!”

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare cries uncontrollably, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia break down after Abdu Rozik's exit

Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an 'oasis': Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
