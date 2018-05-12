Headlines

Television

Vir Das to star in Warner Bros' series 'Whiskey Cavalier'

"Whiskey Cavalier" marks Vir Das' second outing in American Television

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 07:08 PM IST

Actor-comedian Vir Das has been signed for the new comedy drama series "Whiskey Cavalier", which will be produced by Warner Bros.

The 38-year-old actor will play FBI agent Jai Datta in the hour-long weekly dramedy series. The show follows a tough but tender FBI agent who is chasing a person with the code name whiskey cavalier.

This marks Das' second outing in the American television series space after his first production, titled "Theory", was announced last year.

"I had such a good time shooting the pilot. It's an exciting time to bring Indian voices to American television. This is a comedy team and a cast that is the right mix of laughs and action. "I'm looking forward to saving the world with some hilarious people. It was something that the universe sends my way while I was on tour in the US. I ended up meeting Bill and the team and we found this character together," Das said in a statement. 

