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Vir Das calls out Zepto after receiving 'fake' Rs 50,000 watch in viral video: 'Full scam'

Vir Das calls out Zepto after receiving 'fake' Rs 50,000 watch in viral video

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Vir Das calls out Zepto after receiving 'fake' Rs 50,000 watch in viral video: 'Full scam'

Vir Das alleged that Zepto delivered a fake Apple Watch worth Rs 50,000, but later confirmed that the company replaced it with the genuine product and resolved the issue.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 12:35 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Vir Das calls out Zepto after receiving 'fake' Rs 50,000 watch in viral video: 'Full scam'
Image credit: Instagram
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Comedian, actor and filmmaker Vir Das recently raised concerns about quick-commerce platform Zepto after alleging that he received a counterfeit Apple Watch despite paying nearly Rs 50,000 for the product. Hours later, however, the comedian confirmed that the issue had been resolved and that he had received the genuine watch.

Vir Das Says He Received A Fake Apple Watch

On Monday, Vir took to X and shared a video of the watch delivered to him. According to him, the product looked nothing like an authentic Apple Watch and instead appeared to be a low-cost imitation.

Questioning the platform, he wrote, "Okay. Am I wrong, do all Apple Watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with China copies? By the way, their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k."

His post quickly went viral, with many users expressing concern and questioning how such a mix-up could happen while delivering a high-value product.

Zepto Responds, Says It Is Investigating

Soon after the allegations surfaced online, Zepto issued a statement apologising for the inconvenience caused and said it had initiated an investigation into the matter.

"We take such concerns seriously and have already scheduled a reverse pickup of the product, which is our standard process in such cases. This will help us investigate the issue with our brand partners. For high-value products, users receive an OTP at the time of delivery. The OTP should only be shared after checking that the package is properly sealed and in good condition," the company said.

Zepto added that a reverse pickup had been arranged to examine the product and understand what went wrong.

'China Maal Sent Back'

A few hours later, Vir returned to social media with an update, revealing that the issue had been sorted out and that the original Apple Watch had been delivered to him.

Sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the company, he wrote, "Update. @ZeptoNow has been in touch post social media, and a real Apple Watch has been delivered. China maal sent back. I don't know why this is on the news but since it is... want to clarify what I told the Zepto exec. Not the driver's fault."

Vir Defends The Delivery Executive

Vir also clarified that he did not hold the delivery personnel responsible for the incident. Instead, he suggested that the problem may have occurred elsewhere in the supply chain.

Several social media users appreciated the comedian for acknowledging the efforts of the delivery staff while continuing to raise concerns about the apparent product mix-up.

While the matter was eventually resolved, the incident has once again highlighted the importance of quality checks and accountability, especially when customers order expensive products through quick-commerce platforms.

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