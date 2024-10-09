Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

'Was number 1 party in state in Lok Sabha polls': Congress's reminder to Maharashtra allies ahead of Assembly polls

This actor was once bigger star than Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun, did controversial lip lock scenes, left everything when..

'Kha gaye na dhokha'? This metro-themed Durga Puja Pandal is talk of the town! WATCH viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Can diabetes give you high cholesterol and vice versa?

Can diabetes give you high cholesterol and vice versa?

Navratri day 7 colour and its significance

Navratri day 7 colour and its significance

7 greatest discoveries by NASA's Hubble Telescope

7 greatest discoveries by NASA's Hubble Telescope

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Meet beauty queen who was criticised for dark skin, failed in Bollywood, quit acting after marriage, now works as…

Meet beauty queen who was criticised for dark skin, failed in Bollywood, quit acting after marriage, now works as…

HomeTelevision

Television

This actor was once bigger star than Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun, did controversial lip lock scenes, left everything when..

This actor, who was seen as Amitabh Bachchan's only competition, quit acting to become sanyasi.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 07:57 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This actor was once bigger star than Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun, did controversial lip lock scenes, left everything when..
Image credit: YouTube screenshot
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the late 1960s, Rajesh Khanna was the first actor in the Indian film industry to be referred to as a "superstar." He enjoyed tremendous box office success, but by the mid-1970s, his series of hits began to fade.

During this period, two rising actors competed for his vacant spot at the top, with Amitabh Bachchan ultimately claiming it. Despite this, many believed that Vinod Khanna, seen as Bachchan's main rival, was an even greater actor.

Career:

Vinod Khanna started his Bollywood journey in 1968 at the age of 22, just before Amitabh Bachchan entered the industry. He got successful with the 1971 film Mera Gaon Mera Desh, where his portrayal of a villain captivated audiences and even overshadowed the well-known hero Dharmendra.

In the following years, Khanna delivered hits like Mere Apne, Achanak, and Imtihaan. At that time, he was often seen as a more prominent star than his peers, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Rishi Kapoor.

Controversial kiss: 

Vinod Khanna was busy shooting multiple films and often worked double shifts. One night, while filming a scene for Prem Dharm, he was supposed to kiss and hug Dimple Kapadia. After a delay, he arrived on set, and Mahesh Bhatt started filming. When Mahesh called for a cut, Vinod didn’t hear him and kept kissing and hugging Dimple, leaving her shocked. Mahesh and his team rushed in to stop him. They were both confused by his behaviour, and later, Mahesh made Vinod apologise to Dimple, saying he had lost control during the scene.

Quit acting:

In his 30s, Vinod Khanna developed a spiritual inclination. In 1982, at the height of his acting career, he surprised everyone by announcing his decision to quit acting and move to the U.S. He wanted to be closer to his spiritual guru, Osho Rajneesh. Khanna spent four years at Osho's ashram in Oregon, living as a hermit and renouncing material comforts. He returned to India in 1986 and resumed his film career. Although he never fully regained his previous stardom, he remained a prominent figure, even against the younger generation, including the three Khans. During this time, he starred in successful films like Dayavan, Chandni, and Jurm.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

J-K Assembly Election Results: Farooq Abdullah says Omar will be Chief Minister as NC-Congress lead

J-K Assembly Election Results: Farooq Abdullah says Omar will be Chief Minister as NC-Congress lead

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals custom ‘His and Her’ Porsches worth Rs 16600000, pics go viral

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals custom ‘His and Her’ Porsches worth Rs 16600000, pics go viral

After Jaaved Jaaferi calls content creators' videos 'shit', his influencer daughter reacts: 'If I am making money...'

After Jaaved Jaaferi calls content creators' videos 'shit', his influencer daughter reacts: 'If I am making money...'

'Born to dance, forced to study': Video of man reading book while performing garba goes viral

'Born to dance, forced to study': Video of man reading book while performing garba goes viral

ISRO's PSLV-C37: A Legacy of Satellite Deployment and Responsible Space Debris Management

ISRO's PSLV-C37: A Legacy of Satellite Deployment and Responsible Space Debris Management

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement