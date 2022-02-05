Vineeta Singh mimics Anupam Mittal on ‘Shark Tank India’- WATCH hilarious video

A bidding war between two sharks degenerated into humorous banter on a recent episode of reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ when SUGAR Cosmetics CEO and co-founder Vineeta Singh mimicked Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal's baritone.

Entrepreneurs from a company named Nomad Food Projects presented their bacon jams business to the sharks on Thursday night's programme. When Anupam attempted to speak with the pitchers during the meeting, he was interrupted by Vineeta.

"Tum yaar kuch bolti bhi hai ki sirf chillaati ho (Do you talk or simply shout)?" questioned an irritated Anupam. "I'll try your baritone," Vineeta remarked mockingly, before turning to the pitchers and stating in the same tone, "Ab aap sawaal ka jawaab humein dijiye (Now answer our query)."

She went back to Anupam and asked, "Does it sound better?" as the other sharks laughed. "Roasted!" exclaimed fellow shark Namita Thapar. "Thoda time lagega (It will take you some time)," Anupam stated after criticising Vineeta's attempt. "Main aati hoon aapke paas practise karne (I will come to you to practise)," Vineeta said.

‘Shark Tank India ‘features seven'sharks,' all of whom are successful entrepreneurs and industry titans, who watch aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their enterprises for financing. The show airs weekdays at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television, with the season finale showing on February 4.

Apart from Anupam and Vineeta, the panel also includes Ashneer Grover (co-founder of BharatPe), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), and Ghazal Alagh (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart) (co-founder of MamaEarth).